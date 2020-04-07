LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 04/07

Sweet Becca talks to Keith Urban about making the best of the downtime and his love of being able to stay connected with everyone while still being creative, and discusses what his house is like with games like Apples to Apples and some piano play with the kids and wife Nicole Kidman. Old Dominion talks about their new single “Some People Do” which was cowritten by Thomas Rhett and the new video that follows a man who gives out free haircuts that have the potential to transform peoples lives. Plus Luke Bryan gets mistaken for Blake Shelton on the news.