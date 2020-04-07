ICYMI: COVID-19 Survivor Rita Wilson To Host CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares

According to CMT News:

Beloved singer-songwriter, actress and producer Rita Wilson will host CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares, premiering Wednesday, April 8 at 8 PM ET/PT on CMT. The uplifting celebration to honor the extraordinary life and legendary music of the late Kenny Rogers will encore on MTV Live on April 10 at 8 pm ET/PT and CMT on April 11 at 12 pm ET/PT.

Again, the event will raise money for the MusiCares’ Coronavirus Relief Fund. Performers include Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, Jennifer Nettles, and Lady Antebellum.

