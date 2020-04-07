Ashley McBryde joins “CMT Next Women of Country Goes Live” today

Ashley McBryde will join up-and-coming artist Caylee Hammack today for the latest episode of CMT Next Women of Country Goes Live.

The “One Night Standards” singer — who released her sophomore album, Never Will, on Friday — will deliver a special performance. Fans will be able to connect with the two artists during the online broadcast as they perform together.

Next Women of Country Goes Live was launched as a way to keep country fans connected to the voices of a variety of artists in Nashville while isolated at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nothing will keep humanity from finding ways to connect with one another, this is just my way to connect with folks I love and also shine some light on other storytellers I know!” Caylee says of the program.

Both artists have been inducted into the CMT Next Women of Country program. Ashley was inducted in 2018, while Caylee joined the 2020 class.

The episode airs at 6 p.m. ET today on the CMT Facebook page.

