TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/06: St. Louis COVID-19 Update, Area Grocery Stores To Limit Amount Of Shoppers In Store
April 6, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 04/06 – more than 400 patients have been hospitalized here in St. Louis and is expected to rise, Dr. Burkes of the white house coronavirus task force says the next 2 weeks are going to be the worst so stay at home if you can, and grocery stores here in St. Louis are limiting the amount of people in store.