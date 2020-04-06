Thomas Rhett, Craig Morgan & more to send “Gratitunes” this week

Thomas Rhett and Craig Morgan are among the country artists this week who are sending Gratitunesto the staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Thomas will be joined by Sara Evans, Lindsay Ell, Walker Hayes and many others in performing an uplifting song on their individual Instagram pages that will go into a playlist that’s streamed to the doctors, nurses and others medical professionals who work at VUMC.

The new program began last week with Brad Paisley‘s performance of “Southern Comfort Zone.” Dustin Lynch and Jewel also delivered “Gratitunes,” a program that’s designed “to help lessen stress and anxiety, and lift spirits” of healthcare professionals as they battle COVID-19.

You can also add “Gratitunes” to the playlist and submit encouraging social media posts that will be collected and shown to the hospital staff.

Songs currently on the multi-genre playlist include Carrie Underwood‘s reflective hit, “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Get Along” by Kenny Chesney, and Kacey Musgraves‘ “Rainbow.”

