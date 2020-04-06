Rita Wilson to host “CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares”

Actress and singer Rita Wilson has been selected as the host of CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares.

The special serves as a musical celebration of life for the late singer and raises money for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund and includes performances and interviews with many of Kenny’s friends such as Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts and more.

The stars will not only perform Kenny’s songs, but also reflect on his impact. Additionally, fans will be able to make donations to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides financial aid to those in the music industry who have suffered loss of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilson and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, recently returned to the U.S. after spending two weeks in quarantine in Australia after they were diagnosed there with COVID-19.

Half of the proceeds raised during the CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares broadcast will go directly to the country music community in Nashville.

Following Kenny’s passing, his family encouraged fans on social media to donate to the fund, as the singer always helped his fellow musicians.

CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

