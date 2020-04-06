Nashville notes

Carly Pearce is set to perform a virtual show tomorrow night via Instagram Live. You can tune in to watch at 7:30 ET.

Tenille Townes hosted a multi-artist virtual group performance of the late Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” last week. Caylee Hammack, Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Adam Hambrick, Keelan Donovan and Alex Hall all also joined in.

String group Old Crow Medicine Show have released their anthemic new song “Nashville Rising,” a message of positivity in response to the tornado that damaged Music City in early March, as well as in response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

Gone West bandmates Colbie Caillat and Justin Young have broken up. The couple had been engaged since 2015 and were together for a decade. They split on amicable terms, Colbie explained on social media, and will continue to make music together.

