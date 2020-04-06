LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 04/06

Sweet Becca talks to Carrie Underwood about what she’s been doing to keep busy during this pandemic with the family, and talks about what she watches on tv including The Bachelor and murder/mystery type shows. And Jordan Davis has his latest number one with “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” and he talks about the song being based on a true story. Kelsea Ballerini talks about what her and Morgan do during this time of social distancing.