Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves to perform during “One World: Together at Home”

Keith Urban and Kacey Musgraves will participate in the upcoming global online benefit concert One World: Together at Home.

Presented by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, artists from across the music spectrum are coming together to support healthcare professionals as they work to save lives amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, along with multi-Grammy Award winner and Golden Hour creator Musgraves, will represent country music during the broadcast that also features virtual performance by Lady Gaga, who helped curate the event, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Chris Martin of Coldplay and more.

Several other superstar acts will participate in the special event in benefit of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund launched by WHO to provide aid around the world to those in need. Local and regional charities that are helping people in their communities gain access to food, shelter and other needs will also be supported by the broadcast.

Additionally, healthcare professionals will be sharing their experiences during the telecast that will be hosted by a trio of beloved late night hosts: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

One World: Together at Home will broadcast live on several networks including ABC, as well as on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook and Instagram on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

