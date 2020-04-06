Carly Pearce misses the touring life: ‘We’re all in it together’

Carly Pearce is one of the many country artists feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s brought the touring industry to a standstill.

Carly, who released her self-titled album in February, was eager to hit the road and share the new music with fans face-to-face. However, the social distancing guidelines put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus has left her and many other musicians to find ways to creatively bring music to fans from home.

“It is not fun,” she shares with her label, Big Machine, about her inability to tour. “It is really difficult to be holding all this new music and be so excited and have a tour that you don’t know if it’s going to happen and have all these plans for the year that kind of came to a very screeching halt.”

Carly admits that she also feels a sense of responsibility to her band members, who have lost work since they’re unable to be on the road. Meanwhile, her husband Michael Ray has been in the difficult position of having to cut the salaries of his band members.

But the singer is remaining positive, hopeful that the music community will find solutions and move forward.

“Thankfully we’re all in it together and we’re all trying to figure it out together, and hopefully we will be able to find creative ways to get to fans,” she concludes. “We’re all trying to figure out what this means for all of us, but we’re going to try to get music out in the best way we can and then hopefully have, like, the surge of fans ready for it when we do get to come back.”

