TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/03: Stimulus Checks Arriving Soon, Dr. Fauci Death Threats, And Tobacco Company Working On COVID-19 Vaccine
April 3, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 04/03 – the white house says the stimulus checks could hit bank accounts in as early as 2 weeks, Doctor Fauci is one of the leaders in infectious diseases and has now been receiving death threats oddly, and Benson and Hedges say they’re working on a plant-based coronavirus vaccine made from tobacco plants.