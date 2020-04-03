Nashville notes

AXS TV will round up all the highlights from Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid 2019 in a two-and-a-half-hour TV special premiering on April 12 at 8PM ET. The show will feature performances from Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and, of course, Willie himself.

Brantley Gilbert continues his Fire’t Up Fridays tonight with special guest Colt Ford. He’ll go live on Instagram at 8PM CT.

The Grand Ole Opry has launched its new #UNBROKEN campaign, a charitable effort to benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund. This Saturday’s performance will kick off the campaign, featuring performances from Terri Clark, Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde.

A Canadian school choir recently delivered a live-streamed, virtual performance of Jimmy Webb’s hit, “That’s All I Have to Say.” Jimmy was beyond impressed, responding, “The singing you did is absolute perfection and brought me to tears because of its purity and simplicity.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.