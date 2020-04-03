Most people don’t change, but ‘Some People Do’: Old Dominion’s new music video is about redemption

Old Dominion teamed up with Jason Schneidman, a celebrity groomer who also cuts hair for the homeless, for the music video for their latest single, “Some People Do.”

Jason’s connection to helping those in need is personal: He was previously homeless, and overcame drug addiction after a stint in rehab. Now, he spends his spare time paying his recovery forward, providing free haircuts and funding scholarships to rehab centers.

In early February of 2020, Old Dominion joined forces with Jason to help those in need. Armed with pizza and all the makings of a field hair salon, they hit the streets of Los Angeles to prove that a little effort and kindness can go a long way toward enacting positive change.

Together with Jason and his talented team of hairdressers, the band mates share smiles and a meal with anyone who shows up. At the end, we see “before” and “after” photos, showcasing the difference a good haircut can make.

“Some People Do,” the latest single off of Old Dominion’s self-titled third studio album, just cracked the Top 40 at country radio. It follows the chart-topping hit, “One Man Band.”

