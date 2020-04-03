Miranda Lambert reschedules final ten dates on 2020 Wildcard Tour

Miranda Lambert began her 2020 Wildcard Tour back in January, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s putting the brakes on the final batch of show dates.

The singer’s tour was scheduled to resume in late April with a series of Canadian stops as well as a couple more in the U.S. Now, Miranda is planning to play those shows in the fall, beginning on October 8 in Spokane, Washington. Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored. If you haven’t picked up your tickets yet, you can do so at MirandaLambert.com.

Previously-announced opening acts Lanco and Cody Johnson will join Miranda for the new dates on the Wildcard Tour, though Lanco will no longer be on the bill for two shows on October 16 and October 17 in Regina, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg, Manitoba, respectively.

The singer’s charitable foundation, MuttNation, will continue to be a part of the tour. The organization’s Fill the Little Red Wagon Campaign will encourage concert-goers to help local shelter pets by donating dog food, treats, supplies and more at their venue prior to the show.

Miranda most recently released the music video for her hopeful new single, “Bluebird.” It’s the second song to head to country radio off of her new album, Wildcard.

