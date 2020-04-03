Loretta Lynn tributes an old friend in new rendition of Patsy Cline’s ‘I Fall to Pieces’

Loretta Lynn puts a new spin on Patsy Cline’s 1961 classic “I Fall to Pieces” on a new recording of the song that’s tied to her forthcoming book, Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust.

It’s a special song to Loretta: She’s been performing “I Fall to Pieces” for decades, beginning with a 1961 live rendition on the radio show Midnight Jamboree, which she sang after Patsy was nearly killed in a car accident. At the time, the two singers didn’t know each other, but Patsy heard Loretta’s radio performance and arranged for them to meet while she was recovering.

The pair quickly became good friends, with Patsy offering the younger Loretta insight into life as a country superstar. Less than two years later, Patsy died in a plane crash at just 30 years old, and Loretta included “I Fall to Pieces” on her 1977 tribute LP, I Remember Patsy.

Loretta recorded her new version of “I Fall to Pieces” at the Cash Cabin Studio outside of Nashville. The song was produced by her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, and John Carter Cash, who is the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust, written by Loretta along with her daughter, is a portrait of Loretta and Patsy’s brief but immensely meaningful friendship. The book is due out on April 7.

