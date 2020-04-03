Keith Urban’s quarantine includes board games, family time and lots of music

Keith Urban is self-quarantined at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the singer says he’s making the most of the unexpected downtime.

“It’s early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it’s been a very vibrant house,” Keith tells ET.

The singer’s household includes his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters: 11-year-old Sunday and 9-year-old Faith. In their house, family time means a whole lot of board games, like Apples to Apples, Uno, and What Do You Meme?

Keith adds that the family is staying active, explaining that the time at home includes “a lot of music around the piano, dancing and getting out in our backyard.”

Fans have gotten to get a few peeks into the star’s more musical at-home pursuits, since Keith’s been live-streaming performances from home with help from Nicole. Like his musical peers, Keith misses performing live for his fans, but he appreciates having the ability to stay connected with virtual shows.

“Country music is many things to many people, but the one thing I’ve always felt it is is community… Music is the great connector, so I’ve been elated to see so many at-home concerts,” Keith explains. “Everybody’s getting incredibly creative with how they can express and create and connect with everybody.”

Keith also recently released the music video for his new song, “God Whispered Your Name.”

