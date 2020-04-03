Kane Brown and John Legend debut ‘Last Time I Say Sorry’ video and chat with fans live

Kane Brown and John Legend on Friday debuted the music video for their new duet, “Last Time I Say Sorry.” The two artists are co-directors on the project, and recorded footage from their homes while in self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before dropping the new video, Kane made a virtual appearance on CBS This Morning to chat about the song.

“It came pretty naturally. We just started talking about both of our relationships, and mainly the guys in a relationship, they’ll say sorry for something they did and then they’ll turn around and they’ll do it again,” Kane said. “Me and John were both like, ‘That’s the worst feeling in the world.’”

The singer adds that the subject matter was personal to both artists.

“On my end, I wrote it for my wife, just saying that ‘I never wanna mess up,” he revealed. “I just wanna love you for the rest of my life and never have to tell you ‘sorry’ again.”

Kane and John will perform the song live for the first time during the ACM Presents: Our Country special this Sunday. The show will broadcast during the time slot of the postponed 2020 ACM Awards, airing at 8PM ET on April 5.

