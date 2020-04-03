‘Garth & Trisha Live!’ will re-broadcast due to massive viewer demand

Earlier this week, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood staged a live concert from their home recording studio. Called Garth & Trisha Live!, the hour-long acoustic set list was constructed entirely from fan requests.

The special aired on CBS, an idea spawned from Garth and Trisha initially attempting to host a live concert over Garth’s live Facebook series, “Inside Studio G.” Some 5.2 million viewers tuned in to watch, crashing the social media site.

Now, fan demand has inspired a repeat broadcast of the CBS special. Garth & Trisha Live! will re-air on Sunday, April at 10PM ET on CBS, featuring the superstar couple’s listener-selected blend of hits, duets and cover songs.

Garth and Trisha are also taking the opportunity to help provide relief for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” the couple say.

