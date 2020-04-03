Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Financial Relief Coming, STL County Parks Close & Video Game Sales UP
April 3, 2020
1. The Treasury Secretary says financial relief for the coronavirus fallout is arriving this month.
2. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is ordering all county parks to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.
3. Sales of the latest video games have smashed records as millions are stuck at home after governments around the world locked down entire cities and pushed for social distancing measures to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
