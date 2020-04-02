“We have loved every tribute”: Joe Diffie’s widow thanks fans for their support following his death

After news broke last weekend that nineties hitmaker Joe Diffie had died of complications of the COVID-19 coronavirus, fans showed an outpouring of support. And it didn’t go unappreciated.

The singer’s widow, Tara, recently touched base on social media to reflect on all the creative ways Joe’s listeners have been keeping his legacy alive.

“I cannot count how many people have contacted me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Joe was so loved and I hope he can see how he affected everyone’s lives. From the candles, to the parade, to the people leaving gifts at the house — I thank you from the bottom of my heart! The radio stations are all playing his music and it makes my heart happy.”

Tara also shared a couple of memories, posting a picture of the couple kissing next to a tractor and a video of their wedding celebration, complete with Joe giving an impromptu performance of “John Deere Green” to a crowd at Nashville honky tonk Tootsies.

“We have loved every tribute,” Tara wrote. “He loved his fans, his friends, his family and he was truly happy.”

She concluded her message by asking fans to continue to remember Joe through his enduring hit songs.

“Please keep playing his music,” she implored. “Please keep his legacy alive forever.”

