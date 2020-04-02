Matt Stell celebrates platinum “Prayed for You” with first-ever RIAA virtual plaque presentation

Matt Stell notched a major milestone on Wednesday, when he got the news that his debut single, “Prayed for You,” had gone platinum. However, in the midst of a global pandemic and given that it also was April Fool’s Day, the celebration surrounding his hit song was anything but ordinary.

During a virtual meeting, the singer’s label team and members of the RIAA surprised him with a paper plaque in lieu of a framed certificate. They captured the special moment in a YouTube video, where Matt briefly wondered if he was being pranked.

“Today being April 1, which is April Fool’s Day, this is no joke,” said Sony Music Nashville CEO Randy Goodman at the virtual celebration.

“I can believe it because of how much work that we’ve all put in, but I can’t really believe that it worked out the way that it has,” Matt reflected, as he expressed his gratitude to his team.

Before it hit the one-million-unit milestone, “Prayed for You” spent multiple weeks at the top of the country charts. It was the only single from a debuting artist to do so in 2019.

