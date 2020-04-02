LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 04/02

Sweet Becca talks to Jon Pardi and his fiance about postponing their wedding since the coronavirus outbreak, and Jon will also be a live show on Instagram at 8:30 tonight. Sam Hunt talks about Tiger King on Netflix and the comfort he felt watching it because Joe Exotic seems like a familiar friend in his neighborhood. Maren Morris had her baby but no before 30 hours of labor and ended up doing an emergency c-section, And Post Malone will host a virtual beer pong tournament that will feature Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown to benefit the COVID-19 relief fund.