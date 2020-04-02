Keith Urban contrasts darkness and light in the video treatment for “God Whispered Your Name”

Keith Urban takes his song to soaring new heights in the music video for “God Whispered Your Name,” a clip that puts a visual spin on the song’s message of hope and redemption.

The video starts off with footage of Keith alone in a dark basement, playing an acoustic guitar. With the help of a little sunlight, and the power of lasting love, he finds his way out. At the end, he’s standing on top of a boulder in the California desert, against a stunning backdrop of natural beauty and light.

However, Keith tells Billboard that neither setting was quite as glamorous as it looks on camera.

“That dark and lonely place, was underneath a warehouse in Nashville, literally the darkest, dank and smelly place,” he reveals.

As for the dazzling, hope-filled desert scene?

“Playing guitar atop a boulder is definitely not a great idea. You just kinda lose yourself in what you’re doing, and every minute or two you realize what you’re doing, and you think, ‘I better not fall off this big-a** boulder,’” Keith continues.

Still, he says he hopes the visual elements will offer extra insight into the song’s message.

“For me, a good music video takes the song to another level. It maybe gives the song a bit more dimension and hopefully we’ve done that with this one,” the singer reflects.

Keith first released “God Whispered Your Name” in February, sharing at the time that it was the first of “a whole bunch” of new music on the horizon.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.