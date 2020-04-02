ICYMI: Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton Accept Tim McGraw’s #DeepCuts Challenge

By now, I’m sure you’ve seen Nashville artists take part in Tim McGraw’s #DeepCutsChallenge on Instagram. Carly Pearce and Blake Shelton are the latest to take part in the latest internet fad for artists, with Carly covering Patty Loveless’ “Sorrowful Angels, and Blake chosing to cover Wynonna’s “Only Love.”

“I am going to challenge who I think is the king of deep cuts… he is truly one of the best country vocalists we will ever have in the genre. Blake Shelton, you’re up,” Pearce said in a video shot in her Nashville home.

Not long after, Blake fired back saying, “I thought I would do this song since I’m just sitting around here tonight anyway. This is one of my favorite Wynonna songs. It’s probably in my top two favorite Wynonna songs, and I’ve been thinking a lot about this song lately anyway. I’m probably going to screw it up. If I do, get over it.”

See the videos below and let us know what you think of the covers

