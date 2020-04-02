Dolly Parton, Rascal Flatts and more will tribute the late Kenny Rogers in a benefit for MusiCares

A new TV special will spotlight the life and legacy of Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20. The show, premiering next Wednesday night on CMT, is called CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares.

A star-studded roster of Kenny’s friends, contemporaries and famous fans will join the tribute, offering virtual performances and interviews recorded in their homes. Dolly Parton, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Jennifer Nettles, Randy Houser, Vince Gill, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires will all participate.

In addition to the long list of country artists who had a special connection to Kenny, the show will reflect his all-genre appeal. Lionel Richie, a pop legend and longtime friend and collaborator of Kenny’s, will participate, as will singer-songwriter and Doobie Brothers member Michael McDonald.

“Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we’re honored to pay tribute to his legacy,” explains CMT executive producer Margaret Comeaux.

During the show, you’ll be able to donate directly to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, established in support of the Nashville country community and all of the musicians and industry professionals affected by the pandemic.

CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares will premiere on CMT on April 8 at 8PM ET, followed by on encore performance on MTV Live on April 10 and another CMT showing on April 11.

