BIG 3: Unemployment Rises, Cards Virtual Home Opener & FREE Harry Potter Site
April 2, 2020
1. More Americans than ever before are filing unemployment claims as the nation deals with the growing coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department reports this morning that more than six-point-six-million workers filed first-time claims for benefits last week. 2. April 2 was supposed to be the biggest unofficial holiday of the year in St. Louis. But the Cardinals’ home opener will have to wait. 3. A bit of magic is coming to kids stuck inside during the lockdown. J.K. Rowling has launched ‘harry-potter-at-home-dot-com.’