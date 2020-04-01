Nashville notes

Matt Stell is teaming up with Lindsay Ell and Jameson Rodgers for a livestream performance on Instagram tonight at 9 p.m. ET. They will each perform a new song. This will be a standing appointment each week until the COVID-19 quarantine is over.

Baylee Littrell, the country singing son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, will host a live digital hangout on April 4 at 4 p.m. ET that includes a performance with his family.

Circle, the network that broadcasts the Grand Ole Opry, is joining forces with Nashville comedy club Zanies for a livestreamed event today. Comedians and past Opry performers Aaron Weber and Dusty Slay will host a livestream commenting on highlights from season one of the Circle network’s show, Stand Up Nashville! The virtual event begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

