ICYMI: CMA Fest Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Those of you holding onto hope that this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville wouldn’t be cancelled got some upsetting news yesterday that the event has, indeed, been cancelled. The Country Music Association went to Instagram to give fans the news but it looks like most of them understood, since there seems to be no end in sight regarding this pandemic. In fact, one fan writes, “Of course we are ALL disappointed that CMA Fest is cancelled. The impact on Nashville’s music & tourism industry continues to be devastating. HOWEVER, hats off to you @cma for making the right decision! Public safety is #1, & we will all rebuild from this.”

The festival was supposed be June 4th through the 7th. You’ll get a refund if you bought your tickets through the CMA Fest Box Office or Ticketmaster.

