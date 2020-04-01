CMA donates to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Country Music Association has made a major donation to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

CMA and its philanthropic branch, the CMA Foundation, are contributing $1 million to the Recording Academy’s fund that provides support to those in the music industry whose employment is in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund also targets a specific need by helping industry professionals pay for their mortgages, rent and other bills to enable them to stay in their homes.

“We have heard firsthand the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted not only our CMA members but the music industry at large,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says. “Our business does not exist without these hardworking individuals who make up the touring industry as well as our artists, songwriters and musicians, and we hope our pledge can provide a bit of comfort during these troubling times.”

The donation comes one day after CMA announced that the 2020 CMA Fest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The festival is currently scheduled to take place in 2021.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.