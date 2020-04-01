Chase Rice hosting livestream in benefit of Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Fund

Chase Rice is one of the many artists lending his support to COVID-19-related causes.

The “Eyes on You” singer is hosting a social media livestream on Friday in partnership with Jack Daniel’s to generate donations for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and its longstanding mission to help music professionals in need.

Dubbed “Friday Night Happy Hour,” Chase will perform his hit “Lonely If You Are,” along with other songs from his recently released The Album Part I. He’ll also give listeners a taste of what to expect from The Album Part II with performances of the new music, along with other fan favorites.

Sweet Relief launched in 1994 as a way to offer assistance to career musicians during times of crisis such as illness, disability or age-related issues. The organization has instituted a COVID-19 Fund, with donations going toward musicians’ medical expenses, food bills and other living expenses.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what this virus is doing around the world, and one of the places it’s hit closest to home for me is seeing all of my friends in the music industry lose out on work,” Chase says. “I’m honored to join Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and my friends at Jack Daniel’s to support our own during this tough time.”

The livestream will air on Chase’s Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as the Jack Daniel’s Facebook page, on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.