ACM launches COVID-19 relief fund

The Academy of Country Music is stepping up to help those impacted by COVID-19.

The organization has launched a new fund under its charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives, to aid those in the country music community who are taking a financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund will begin with an initial donation of $250,000, with an additional matching fund of up to $250,000 from third-party donors.

The funds will be available to all types of professionals in the country music industry such as songwriters, musicians, tour crews and bus drivers that meet the criteria

The new program will officially be introduced during the ACM Presents: Our Country broadcast on CBS on Sunday. The show will feature many stars performing from their homes including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and more.

Our Country airs on CBS and CBS All Access on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

