WATCH: Virtual Escape

Need a way to get out of the house without actually leaving? No need to get the kids dressed – check out our list of virtual tours below! Each one links to a different experience – from the St. Louis Aquarium to a ride on a roller coaster!

*Click the image or video to experience the Virtual Escape*

Museums/Educational

Learn the Art of Fire Starting with The Historic Daniel Boone Home

Take a Virtual Visit to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station! Watch the “QuaranStream” Live on Facebook Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 10 – 11 a.m

St. Charles Fire Station Virtual Tour

Watch and find all the wonderful objects and spaces you will see in the British Museum

See The Met in a 360° Virtual Reality

Explore The Natural History Museum and new dinosaur exhibit at Washington, D.C.

Check out the City Museum On Air

St. Louis Science Center – #MuseumFromHome

Saint Louis Art Museum

Adventure and Vacation

#DisneyMagicMoments: Virtual Viewing of ‘Magic Happens’ at Disneyland Park

See The Golden Princess Cruise Ship Virtual Reality

View Rome with a guided 360 degree virtual reality city tour

See a virtual Beach Tour (360 VR Video)

Saint Louis Zoo Virtual Tour – #BringTheSTLZooToYou

Magic House Virtual Tour- #MagicAtHome

Experiences

The Sounds of Forest Park

Jet Ski in Miami Tour (360 VR Video)

Ride a Roller-coaster (360 VR Video)

Swim with Dolphins (360 VR Video)