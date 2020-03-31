Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 03/31: COVID-19 Update, Doctor Arrested For Intentionally Coughing On Employees, And Crocs Giving Shoes Away To Healthcare Workers
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 03/31 – US has recorded its 3,000th death in the country due to COVID-19, a doctor in Farmington, Connecticut has been arrested for intentionally coughing on other employees, and the company that makes Crocs are giving away 10,000 free pairs a day to health care workers.