Nashville notes

Dolly Parton is launching a special program during this time of quarantine. Titled “Goodnight with Dolly,” the icon will read a children’s book from her Imagination Library that offers a sense of comfort and healing one night a week for 10 weeks. You can tune in online via the Imagination Library, World Choice Investments and Dollywood channels, along with Dolly’s personal pages. The program begins on April 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Charlie Daniels has unveiled the lineup for the 2020 Volunteer Jam. Chris Janson, Justin Moore,Trace Adkins, Gretchen Wilson and Charley Pride are among the many acts who will perform at the annual event headlined by the Charlie Daniels Band. Volunteer Jam will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on September 15.

James Robert Webb has delayed the release of his forthcoming album. The self-titled project, which was supposed to drop on March 27, will now be released on May 1. The album features singles “Think About It,” “April May” and “Tulsa Time.”

