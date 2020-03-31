LISTEN: Thomas Rhett Calls On Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, And Chris Tomlin For New Song ‘Be A Light’

The world can be a tough place to live right now, especially with all that’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. We’re all cooped up inside of our homes trying to contract COVID-19, and trying not to spread it by practicing social distancing. That being said, it was a breath of fresh air to get the announcement on Monday that country superstar Thomas Rhett would be releasing a new song, titled “Be a Light.”

We now have it! AND it turns out he enlisted the help of some friends in Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott, and Christian artist Chris Tomlin. Check out the video below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

All proceeds from sales of “Be a Light” will be given to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which benefits people in the music industry who have lost jobs due to the pandemic.

