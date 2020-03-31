Music News
Keith Urban teases “God Whispered Your Name” video
Keith Urban is gearing up to release the video for his latest single, “God Whispered Your Name,” and he’s giving fans a sneak peek.
The country superstar has released a pair of clips that offer fans a taste of what to expect from the video. The first shows Keith walking amongst a serene landscape in solitude, the camera panning a gorgeous mountain view at sunset with the moon glimmering overhead.
The second clip is a little more mysterious, with a shot of Keith in the dark as snow falls around him. He then roams through a dark, abandoned space where the only source of light comes from an industrial fan built into the wall. An upward shot of him walking alongside a black chain link fence completes the preview.
Keith released “God Whispered Your Name” in February as the first single off an upcoming album. He co-produced the song with Dan McCarroll.
The video will drop in full on Thursday.
