Keith Urban teases “God Whispered Your Name” video

Keith Urban is gearing up to release the video for his latest single, “God Whispered Your Name,” and he’s giving fans a sneak peek.

The country superstar has released a pair of clips that offer fans a taste of what to expect from the video. The first shows Keith walking amongst a serene landscape in solitude, the camera panning a gorgeous mountain view at sunset with the moon glimmering overhead.

The second clip is a little more mysterious, with a shot of Keith in the dark as snow falls around him. He then roams through a dark, abandoned space where the only source of light comes from an industrial fan built into the wall. An upward shot of him walking alongside a black chain link fence completes the preview.

Keith released “God Whispered Your Name” in February as the first single off an upcoming album. He co-produced the song with Dan McCarroll.

The video will drop in full on Thursday.

