“Homecoming Queen”: Kelsea Ballerini debuts at number two with “kelsea”

Kelsea Ballerini has achieved a chart best with her new album, kelsea.

The pop-country star debuts at number two on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Released March 20, her third studio project sold 28,000 units in its first week, marking her highest debut on the chart.

Each of Kelsea’s albums has debuted one slot higher than the previous. Her sophomore installment, Unapologetically, debuted and peaked at number three on the Top Country Albums chart in 2017, while her debut album, The First Time, hit number four in 2015.

Meanwhile, kelsea‘s first single, “Homecoming Queen?,” sits in the number 14 slot on the Hot Country Songs chart and is in the top 20 on the Country Airplay chart. Its follow-up single “The Other Girl,” which officially drops in April, has debuted at number 19. The song is a collaboration with pop star Halsey, making her debut on the Country Airplay chart.

