Carly Pearce takes on the TikTok #beautymodechallenge

Carly Pearce is making the most of her quarantine by having a little fun on TikTok.

The “Every Little Thing” singer is lending her name to the viral #beautymodechallenge, where people go from bare-faced to glamorous seemingly in a matter of seconds, set to the voiceover of a man who is trying to figure out how the beauty mode filter works on TikTok.

Carly brings a little humor to her social media feed with her interpretation of the challenge. In the video, the singer shows off her make-up free face wearing glasses and her hair in a ponytail, mouthing along to the voiceover saying “what the hell is beauty mode, what does this do?” with a perplexed look on her face.

She then covers up the camera to reveal the next shot showing her all dressed up with her hair down and her makeup done, miming as the voice says, “Oh damn, okay, okay!”

“I’ve lost it. Quarantine vs. POST Quarantine,” Carly jokes in the caption, accompanied by the hashtags #BeautyModeChallenge and #StayAtHome.

