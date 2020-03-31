Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: IL Extends Stay-At-Home, More Temp Hospitals in NYC & Stop Goodwill Donations If Closed
March 31, 2020
1. “If we can end these orders earlier, I’ll be the first to tell you when we can start to make strides toward normal again,” Pritzker said. 2. More temporary hospitals are opening up in the New York metro area as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb. 3. Goodwill is urging bored Americans to quit bringing donations while its stores are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.