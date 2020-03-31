“ACM Presents: Our Country” adds host, Kenny Rogers tribute

ACM Presents: Our Country has added more star power to the event.

CBS News journalist Gayle King has been announced as the host for the upcoming special that features several country stars performing from their homes on what would have been the night of the ACM Awards, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alongside acoustic performances, Gayle will lead personal conversations with the stars, in addition to highlights from previous ACM Awards.

Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett are among the many acts confirmed to participate in the two-hour virtual event.

You can also look forward to seeing a pair of duets, with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani delivering their top-10 country hit, “Nobody but You,” while Kane Brown teams up with John Legend for a performance of their new collaboration, “Last Time I Saw Sorry.”

Additionally, in light of the passing of Kenny Rogers, there will also be a tribute to the music legend with special performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

Brandi Carlile, Shania Twain, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Old Dominion round out the list of performers.

ACM Presents: Our Country will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The official ACM Awards will now take place on September 16, with Keith still set to serve as host.

