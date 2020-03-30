Thomas Rhett calls on Keith Urban, Reba McEntire + more to “Be A Light”

Via an uplifting new song, Thomas Rhett and friends are aiming to “Be A Light.”

The superstar singer shared a special surprise with fans during his Instagram Live stream today: He unveiled a new song, “Be A Light,” which features all-star friends Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum and Christian singer Chris Tomlin.

Thomas co-wrote the song with Josh Thompson, Josh Miller and Matt Dragstrem, and it boasts a positive message encouraging us all to find light in the darkness.

Each of the performers sings a portion of the track. Thomas opens the song by calling for peace amidst war; in the second verse, Keith asks us to practice the art of listening, while Chris urges others to make a difference in the world.

Reba and Hillary trade vocals on the chorus, singing in harmony, “In a world full of hate/Be a light/When you do somebody wrong/Make it right/Don’t hide in the dark/You were born to shine/In a world full of hate/Be a light.”

Thomas wrote “Be A Light” in 2019 “as a way to process negativity and sadness I was seeing in the world,” he says. But he feels the song’s message is particularly poignant in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, and in the wake of the tornado that hit his home city of Nashville in early March.

“Among the wreckage, I see us come together in ways I never dreamed possible. I knew in my heart this was the time to share this message with the world and our community,” he explains.

“The voices who join me on this track are some of the brightest lights I know. I hope this song serves as a reminder that we are all in this together.”

Thomas and his collaborators are donating proceeds from “Be A Light” to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

