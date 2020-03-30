Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen join Post Malone’s virtual beer pong tournament

Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen are two of the celebrity participants in rapper Post Malone‘s upcoming online beer pong tournament.

Dubbed The Ballina Cup, Post Malone and fellow rapper MIKE have called on a group of friends to engage in a virtual game of beer pong that is set to take place over the course of eight days, TMZreports. The participants are divided into 16 teams, with two games taking place per night starting the week of April 6.

Former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski will play, along with Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek, rapper Machine Gun Kelly and more.

Each participant will also donate money that will be donated to COVID-19 relief funds. Fans can stream the action live on Instagram.

