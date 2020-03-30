John Prine in critical condition due to COVID-19

Beloved singer and songwriter John Prine has been hospitalized and listed in critical condition due to COVID-19, his family announced in a statement on Sunday.

The statement, posted on Prine’s official Twitter page, reveals he was “hospitalized on Thursday and intubated Saturday evening.”

Prine, 73, “continues to receive care,” the statement continues, “but his situation is critical.”

“This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now,” the family adds. “Know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine has had prior health issues over the past few decades. In the late 1990s, he announced that doctors detected squamous cell cancer in his neck.

He was able resume his career, albeit with a deepend voice following radiation and surgery.

In 2013, Prine announced he had an operable “non-small cell carcinoma,” in his left lung and took time off to heal.

