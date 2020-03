According to Billboard:

The late Kenny Rogers is No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart for the first time since 1986, as The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years debuts atop the tally. He was last on top with The Heart of the Matter, which reigned for six weeks between the charts dated Dec. 28, 1985, and Feb. 1, 1986.

Rogers died on March 20 at age 81.

