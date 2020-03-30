BIG 3: USNS Comfort Docked, STL Limiting Further Spread & the Legendary Joe Diffie Dies

Joe Diffie will be deeply missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qjeyZmOkU0 — CMT (@CMT) March 29, 2020

1. The U.S. Navy hospital ship the USNS Comfort is now docked in Manhattan. With one-thousand beds and a full staff of doctors, nurses, and specialists, de Blasio says the ship basically amounts to adding a full hospital to the city’s capacity.2. St. Louis is taking further steps to limit the spread of coronavirus in the city. Officials have announced additional restrictions at various parks and sports and recreation facilities.3. The country music community is mourning the loss of one of its icons. Joe Diffie died yesterday after contracting coronavirus.