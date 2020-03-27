Nashville notes

Chris Lane hopped on the (virtual) stage on Thursday night, and he brought his wife, Lauren, along for the ride. The “Big, Big Plans” hitmaker performed some songs, and the couple chatted with fans.

Margo Price taped a three-song NPR Tiny Desk Concert from her Nashville home. Accompanied by her husband, fellow musician Jeremy Ivey, the singer debuted the unreleased “Somebody Else’s Problem,” a new song off of her upcoming album, That’s How Rumors Get Started.

Lainey Wilson has shared her new, Dolly Parton-inspired song, “WWDD,” an uptempo and all-purpose mantra for life. Lainey performed the song live over social media on Thursday night, and fielded fan questions about the song.

