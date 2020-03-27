ICYMI: Blackberry Smoke Announces ‘Live From Capricorn Sound Studios’ EP Due Out In June

Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke have just announced that a June 19th release date will be a thing for their new EP Live From Capricorn Sound Studios. There’s also a cherry on top. The band says that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

According to Rolling Stone, the six track collection consists of the band’s takes on songs with ties to Capricorn’s studio and record label, where artists including the Allman Brothers Band, Wet Willie, the Marshall Tucker Band and many others would fuse country music and rock & roll. Produced by the members of Blackberry Smoke, the EP will be followed by the band’s Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll Music, with dates currently scheduled through the summer. Live From Capricorn Sound Studios will be available for pre-order on CD and vinyl beginning Friday, March 27th.

Live From Capricorn Sound Studios track listing:

“Midnight Rider” “Take the Highway” feat. Marcus Henderson “Keep on Smiling” feat. Jimmy Hall and the Black Bettys “Grits Ain’t Groceries” ft. the Black Bettys “Revival” feat. the Black Bettys “Southern Child” feat. the Black Bettys

