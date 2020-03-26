WATCH: Kenny Chesney Releases Official ‘Here And Now’ Video

Mega star Kenny Chesney has released his “Here And Now” video and luckily for us it’s filled with clips of him performing on stage as well as surfing, snowboarding, and wing suit flying clips. The video also shows stadiums cheering him on.

He also posted an inspiring message on Instagram yesterday in which he wrote, “In times like these we need to remember how blessed we are. Love the people you’re with, find something to smile about. Be mindful but be happy and take care of yourself.”

