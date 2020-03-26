Thomas Rhett postpones The Center Point Road tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic

In response to continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, Thomas Rhett has rescheduled a series of tour dates originally planned for May and June. The Center Point Road tour will now kick off on July 15 in Charleston, South Carolina.

“In effort to keep everyone safe & healthy during this time, we have proactively rescheduled our May & June dates,” the singer wrote on social media. “I’m keeping you and your loved ones in my thoughts & prayers. Can’t wait to be back on the road with y’all soon.”

The tour, featuring opening acts Cole Swindell and Hardy, was first slated to begin on May 29. All tickets purchased for the shows will be honored on the new dates. For more information and to see the new dates, visit Rhett’s website.

As the virus’ spread continues to shut down tours and events, more and more artists are mounting live-streamed acoustic performances that fans can watch online. Thomas is among the artists who have found creative ways to stay in touch with fans: He recently gave his Instagram followers a peek at a new song written for his infant daughter, Lennon. He also participated in the #DeepCutChallenge, a viral video series launched by Tim McGraw that challenges country artists to play their favorite little-known tune.

