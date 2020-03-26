Nashville notes

Justin Moore premiered the music video this week for his latest single, “Why We Drink.” In addition to giving us a first look at the clip, he joined in on the fun via YouTube, chatting with fans and answering questions.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, Stephanie Quayle is the latest artist to find creative ways to keep connected with her fans. She’s launching a daily morning talk show via Facebook Live called Hay Y’all. You can tune in every weekday at 11 a.m. ET.

This week, the acoustic live-streamed show Hats Off to the ‘80s and ‘90s — The Music Continues attracted over 260,000 viewers. Wade Hayes, David Frizzell and many more were among the participating artists.

Adam Doleac will team up with The Boot Barn today at 2PM CT for a live-streamed acoustic show. You can follow along on The Boot Barn’s Instagram.

